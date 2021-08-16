Second murder arrest made involving three-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they made a second murder arrest connected to the death of a three-year-old.

Abraham Hatch, 19, surrendered himself to Metro Jail on Sunday, Aug. 15 on charges of Capital Murder. Investigators believe that he caused the extensive injuries that led to the death of the three-year-old son of Tatyana Edwards, who was booked on charges of Felony Murder on Friday.

Mobile Police says Hatch was determined to be dating Edwards during the time the abuse of the child occurred. Police say there was evidence the child had been being abused for quite some time.

