MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department charged a second man in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy who was shot at R.V. Taylor Plaza in May.

Tyrik Dubose, 21, was arrested and charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle Tuesday, June 7.

Dubose was charged for the murder of Lequinten Morrissette, 11. The child was shot while playing in his apartment at R.V. Taylor Plaza off Duval Street. Morrissette later died from his injuries.

Cameron Walker, 19, was also charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was arrested and charged Tuesday, May 31.