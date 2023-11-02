MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Inglewood, California, man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a double homicide that occurred on Rangeline Road in 2021.

Keith Richmond, 33, was arrested and booked into jail around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He is charged with two murders.

Richmond is the second to be arrested in connection to the incident. Ardis Perez, 28, was arrested on Oct. 20, and he has since been released from jail.

Dwan Williams, 23, and Andre Carter, 36, were dead when Mobile Police arrived at the scene on Rangeline Road on Nov. 21, 2021.

According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, another vehicle pulled up next to theirs, and the occupants opened fire on Williams and Carter’s vehicle.

Williams and Carter were on their way home from a club in Prichard when the incident occurred, according to police.

Richmond’s bond hearing is set for Friday at noon.

