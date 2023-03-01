PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The second man that Prichard Police were looking for in a murder investigation is in custody, according to officials with the Prichard Police Department.

Kendarius Welch was named a person of interest in the murder of Jaylin Foxx, 22, that happened on Feb. 19. Foxx’s body was found in a cut through joining the Gulf Village to the Alabama Village. Jakane Robinson was also named a person of interest in Foxx’s murder. Robinson turned himself into the police on Tuesday.

WKRG News 5 spoke to the family who said a week after the murder they had not heard from the Prichard Police Department, which made them feel doubtful about getting justice.

“It’s sad because so many young men and women get killed out there, and their stories are never heard. It’s swept under the rug as if their life doesn’t matter, but Jaylin’s life mattered,” said Ariel Foxx, Jaylin’s sister.