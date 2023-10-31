MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alvin Ray Allen, a man accused of raping and murdering a 19-year-old girl in 1980, has been found guilty during a second murder trial.

Deliberation began Monday and continued into Tuesday afternoon. Judge Brooks mandated a 30-minute break when the jury said they were having trouble reaching a verdict. When the jury came back, it took only 15 minutes of deliberation to reach a verdict.

“43 years of long justice, and we finally did it,” Sandra Williams’ sister Judy Barfield said.

Allen was first tried for Sandra Williams’ murder in 2020, but it ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict. Allen was not arrested until 2019, which was 39 years later when DNA testing linked Allen to the case.

“I think the jury had the same struggles this time as they had in the last time. But again, every jury is different every makeup is different,” Allen’s lawyer, Denis Knizley, said.

Allen’s lawyer said that evidence and arguments were the same in this trial, but the DNA found on Williams’ pants made it hard for the jury to overlook.

“DNA evidence is sometimes really difficult to overcome, but that was the jury’s verdict, and we respect it,” Knizley said.

On Sept. 11, 1980, Williams was found on Clementine Court in the Toulminville area. That area, which is 8 miles from her apartment complex, is now a cul-de-sac. Williams had lived at her Azalea Road apartment complex for three months.

Williams’ body was found with multiple stab wounds and was sexually assaulted, according to investigators.

“We knew the truth. We just needed the right jury. We got it; we got justice for her,” Barfield said.

Allen is now facing a 10-year-to-life sentence in prison.

Allen’s bond was immediately discharged and revoked. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m.