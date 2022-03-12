UPDATE (6:35 a.m.): Festival of Flowers organizers canceled most of the event’s second day after severe weather caused wind damage. All Saturday events are canceled until the 5:30 p.m. Buds and Brews event.

Sunday events are still scheduled.

WKRG News 5 will update this story as additional information and images of the damage become available.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Ascension Providence Foundation’s 29th annual Festival of Flowers event kicked off at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 11.

The event showcases life-sized living sculptures that highlight the Gulf Coast and match the theme, ‘By Land, Air & Sea.’ Outdoor seminars will be held along with vendors that will keep the Festival of Flowers tradition.

Here is a list of events that will take place during the festival:

Date/Time Event Entry Fee Saturday, March 12 | 11 a.m. Hungry to Know More About Carnivorous Plants Varieties, Container Planting and Care Donation required Saturday, March 12 | noon Picnic Perfection Donation required Saturday, March 12 | 1 p.m. Take the Sting Out of Beekeeping, Apiary and Pollinator Friendly Living Donation required Saturday, March 12 | 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Festival of Cars Sponsored by Jim Barnes Enterprises, Inc. Free Saturday, March 12 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Area Garden Tours Donation required Saturday, March 12 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Buds & Brews Featuring Johnny Hayes and The Loveseats $30 Advanced/$35 At Gate Sunday, March 13 | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Welcome All Wags Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Donation required Sunday, March 13 | 4:30 p.m. The Winners of the “People’s Choice Award” for best overall Living Plant Sculpture will be announced $1 per vote

The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.