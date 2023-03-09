MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a second suspect they believe was involved in the September 2022 deadly shooting at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road, according to a department release.

John McCarroll, 29, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Derrick Shavers. Shavers was shot multiple times at Bank Nightlife on Sept. 18, 2022. He died on Oct. 8 from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Mobile Police arrested Reginald Fluker, 23, in connection with the deadly shooting. Police said Fluker is charged with murder.

McCarroll is also charged in another shooting at a different Mobile nightclub. Police arrested McCarroll on Nov. 30 in connection with a shooting at Paparazzi Lounge on Dauphin Street. Four people were wounded in the shooting. McCarroll is charged with four counts of assault.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.