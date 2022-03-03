MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made a second arrest in the shooting and death of Bryan Maynard, 21, which occurred in the Shoppes at Bel Air parking lot in September 2021.

MPD says Nickolaus Hawkins, 25, was arrested and charged with felony murder, no pistol permit, certain persons forbidden and receiving stolen property on Tuesday, March 1.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021, around 2:11 in the afternoon. MPD says Maynard was shot in his vehicle outside the DXL store but later found in a car outside Firestone. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The first arrest was made on Friday, Feb 25, 2022. Patrick Lewis was arrested by MPD. Investigators say Lewis is connected to three murders, including the Happy Hills double murder on Feb 17, 2021. Lewis was arrested for three counts of murder and shooting into occupied residents.