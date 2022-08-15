MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that almost killed one person.

Austin Cook, 20, was charged with attempted murder after one man was shot at Stevenson trailer park in July. Austin Ford, 27, was also charged with attempted murder.

Investigators believe one of the men got into an argument with the victim and shot him. Cook and Ford fled the scene and the man was taken to a hospital. His injuries were life-threatening, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Austin Cook

Austin Ford

Ford was arrested July 14, four days after the shooting. Cook was arrested almost a month later.