Second arrest made in Prichard cemetery investigation

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A second person is now facing charges in connection with a cemetery investigation in Prichard.

Cederick McMillian

Cederick McMillian has been picked up on three counts of abuse of corpse.

The arrest comes two days after another man, Joseph Bonner-Bey, was arrested on two counts of the same charge.

Bonner-Bey was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators dug up three graves at the Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery and found evidence of improper burials.

The investigation began after people in the community complained that McMillian, who operated Heritage Funeral Home, was reusing caskets.

