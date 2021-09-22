Second arrest in Mobile sports bar shooting death, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a second person in connection with the murder investigation at Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Blvd., according to a department news release.

Tyler Pettway, 27, is now the second person charged with murder in the Sept. 11 shooting death of Kelon Foster.

On Tuesday, police arrested Lecarey Lett, 27, and charged him with murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

On Sept. 11 around 10:14 p.m., Mobile Police responded to a shooting call at Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Blvd. Officers found Foster shot multiple times in the parking lot.

Foster was transported to a hospital where he died, initiating the homicide investigation that ultimately led to Lett and Pettway’s arrests and charges.

During the investigation, police released surveillance video of a suspect.