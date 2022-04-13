MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a second person in human trafficking case involving a child.
Grover Stone was taken into custody April 13 for warrants including:
- Sodomy first degree
- Rape first degree
- Sexual abuse first degree
- Sodomy second degree
- Rape second degree
- Sexual abuse second degree involving a female juvenile
Stone was also wanted for non-violent charges in Baldwin County. The Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force apprehended Stone for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, who was possibly trafficked by Brandie Mckee.
Mckee was arrested April 11 for warrants including human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act. Mckee’s arrest comes after a Mobile Police investigation
Mckee was indicted Feb. 18 for one count of Facilitating Travel of a Child for a Sex Act and one Count of Human Trafficking. Mckee’s indictment means a Grand Jury believes that she trafficked the child knowing they would be sexually abused.
Both Mckee and Stone were taken into custody by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.