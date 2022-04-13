MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a second person in human trafficking case involving a child.

Grover Stone was taken into custody April 13 for warrants including:

Sodomy first degree

Rape first degree

Sexual abuse first degree

Sodomy second degree

Rape second degree

Sexual abuse second degree involving a female juvenile

Stone was also wanted for non-violent charges in Baldwin County. The Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force apprehended Stone for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, who was possibly trafficked by Brandie Mckee.

Mckee was arrested April 11 for warrants including human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act. Mckee’s arrest comes after a Mobile Police investigation

Mckee was indicted Feb. 18 for one count of Facilitating Travel of a Child for a Sex Act and one Count of Human Trafficking. Mckee’s indictment means a Grand Jury believes that she trafficked the child knowing they would be sexually abused.

Grover Stone

Brandie Mckee

Both Mckee and Stone were taken into custody by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.