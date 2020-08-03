Search underway for missing man who may have impaired judgement in Mobile County

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in the search for a 70-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday morning.
Luther Ray Camp was last seen in the area of Pascagoula Road in Grand Bay around 8:30 a.m. MCSO says he may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgement.
Camp is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair.
If you have any information on Camp’s whereabouts, contact MCSO at 251-574-8633 or call 911.
