UPDATE: Citronelle boy found safe after multi-agency search

CITRONELLE, Ala.. (WKRG) — UPDATE: The boy has been found safe. Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris said the boy was asleep in the laundry room at his home on 4th Street.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Mobile Department of Corrections K-9 unit, Citronelle Police and ALEA participated in the search. It took about 30-45 minutes to find the boy.

Original story

Citronelle Police and Alabama Law Enforcement agents are searching for a boy who was possibly abducted while riding his bicycle.

The ALEA aviation unit and a K-9 unit has been called in.

The search began earlier Friday night.

No other details are available.

