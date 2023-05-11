UPDATE: Mobile Fire Rescue has recovered an Alabama Port Authority truck that went into the Mobile river early this morning. They are still searching for the driver.

The truck went into the river about 2:30 Thursday morning. It was pulled from the river around 8 a.m.

There has been no word on the driver. We have been following this story since early Thursday morning and will continue to update this story as we learn more details.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Alabama Port Authority Police cruiser went into the Mobile river this morning around 2:30.

Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile Police are on the scene. We are told by an official with the Port Authority that a search and rescue operation is going on at this time. While those crews have found the cruiser, the driver has not been accounted for.

We have been following this story since early this morning and we will bring you more details are they become available.