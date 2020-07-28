Search for Brittney Wood comes with no answers, leaving family devastated

Grand Bay, Ala. (WKRG)-After a tip leading to a search at an abandoned trailer in Grand Bay in relation to the Brittney Wood case, nothing was found.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up their search early Tuesday afternoon saying nothing was found at the property on Ramsey Blvd. Brittney Wood’s family was on scene all day hoping for answers and when they found out, they were heartbroken. Brittney’s mom Chessie Wood saying ” My whole family is devastated because they have been supporting me for so long. We’re tired.”

Mobile County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Burch says the search came originally from a tip they received about the property. A dog got a hit in the back yard area which lead to Tuesday’s dig. Burch says they dug in the area of interest then hit a water line, knowing nothing could be under that they concluded the dig. “They covered a pretty large area and we are satisfied that there is nothing back there.” Burch said. This search coming recently after an age progression photo of Wood was released.

Chessie said this search gave them new hope. The last search back in October of 2019 on Styx River left no results, so history repeating itself with this one is hard. She says After Styx river we thought this was the most promising lead. I just want to bring her home, I thought it might be the time her baby we found your mommy.”

Even with this hard end, both say giving up is not an option. Capt. Burch said “We will always pursue these leads and we will never stop until hopefully we find her.”We will always pursue these leads and we will never stop until hopefully we find her.” Chessie with tears in her eyes said “”The next lead you’ll see us out here. I made that promise and I am going to keep it. I will bring Brittney Wood home before I die.”

MCSO says if you know anything about Brittney Wood’s disappearance you are urged to come forward.

