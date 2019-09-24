Search crews resume search for missing Louisiana teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Search crews are continuing their search for a teenager with autism who went missing on September 18th from Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

The Ponchatoula Police Department says 19-year-old Noah Daigle was last September 18 leaving his home in a white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado. The vehicle was located Sunday night. Police say the car had run out of gas.

Crews are meeting at the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner near Ruby Tuesday Tuesday to start their search again.

Monday, crews focused their search efforts around the Hardee’s off Exit 4 on I-10. Daigle had been spotted there every night since Friday, police say crews at the fast food chain had been feeding him. So, they focused their search to the wooded area surrounding the restaurant.

“This is hard,” said Donald LeBlanc, Noah’s grandfather.

Daigle is diagnosed with autism, and his family didn’t believe he would have gone far from home.

“We were running out of options, we had checked every nook and cranny to be checked,” said Leblanc.

When finally, the Eldorado was found just a mile shy of the Alabama State Line in Mississippi, nearly 130 miles away from Ponchatoula.

“They just came up with the ‘we found the car’ good we’re on our way,” said LeBlanc.

His family, grateful for their search efforts.

“Incredible, these search and rescue people are just incredible. We wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for them,” said LeBlanc.

Ponchatoula police are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who provides them with information locating Noah. If you see Daigle, you’re asked to call 985-386-6548.

His family says if you see him, to say “hey Noah, how are you?” He likely won’t respond, but call police immediately.