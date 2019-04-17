Murder suspect in Phat Tuesday shooting arrested in Atlanta

UPDATE: (5:05 pm) — US Marshals have taken Demetrius Anderson into custody. He was found in Atlanta.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The search continues Wednesday morning for Demetrius “Dirk” Anderson. Tuesday, Mobile Police said he was wanted in connection to the shooting death at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar from April 5th. The shooting killed 42-year-old Tito Smith.

Anderson is considered armed and dangerous. Anderson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a scar between his eyes, a teardrop tattoo on his face, a tattoo on his neck and several other tattoos.

Anyone with information on where Anderson can be located is asked to call 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. We spoke with Smith’s family in early April.

“To the person who did this, they need to come forth and come clean. I forgive you for what you’ve done. I have no grudge against you. I love my son. I’m a man of god and I love everybody. I hate the situation that happened. They really need to put these guns down,” said stepfather Robert Mitchell.