Search continues for man accused of sexually assaulting woman on Christmas day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to look for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas Day. Police initially sent an alert Wednesday that they were looking for 50-year-old Todd Overstreet. Police say he broke into a woman’s home, waited for her to return, and sexually assaulted her on Christmas Day.

The crime happened in the Country Club Village area of Mobile. Overstreet is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. His charges will include burglary first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree. He has previous arrests for domestic violence and harassing communications.

Anyone with information on Overstreet’s whereabouts is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.