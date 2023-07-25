MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle chase that ended in a Mobile neighborhood resulted in one wanted man’s arrest while a second man, a federal fugitive, was still on the run, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Tesean James, wanted for a federal supervised release violation, was previously featured on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week segment.

US Marshal’s Service said James and Allen Johnson were in a vehicle at Japonica and Thigpen. They fled from Marshals. The chase ended on Brighton Place.

Johnson was arrested on several Mobile County warrants. Two handguns were found.

Marshals asked for Mobile Police help searching for James. Law enforcement searched the area for James until a K-9 lost track.

James is still on the run.