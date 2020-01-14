Scooter rules now in effect in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday, January 13, is the first day Mobile Police are enforcing new rules for riding Gotcha scooters in Downtown Mobile. The rules cover everything from who can ride them, to when, and even who is responsible for any damage.

While they may be a lot of fun, police say safety is key and that is the department’s goal with these new rules.

Whether you love them, or hate them, you’ll have to follow the rules to ride Gotcha scooters in Downtown Mobile.

News 5 spoke to people walking around downtown about the scooters. Jakob Dozen said, “I absolutely love them. I think they’re fantastic for the city. I think it’s a great way to get people out and a little more active.” Dan Aust said, “I think they’re cool. I personally would not get on these because I’m afraid of getting hurt.”

The rules include being at least 18, riding with the flow of traffic, and being the only person on one.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “To this point, we’ve been somewhat passive in our approach to dealing with the new mode of transportation in the downtown area, but now that we’ve kind of put pencil to pen, and we’ve got some ideas of what the rules of the road are, and what the expectations are for individuals operating the scooters in the area, our expectations are going to be a little bit greater.”

It means officers will be out – watching scooters making sure riders are staying safe. Dozen said, “I think as long as that presence is well known and that people understand that there will be repercussions if they are caught breaking certain laws or rules, I think it could be controlled a little bit better.”

It also means you can now receive a ticket that you’ll have to pay if police catch you breaking the rules. Chief Battiste said, “The officer has discretion as to whether or not to cite the individual or not, but in those cases where we need to cite someone for not following the rules of the road, we will cite them.”

Chief Battiste told News 5, police have meetings scheduled to discuss limiting scooter boundaries and hours during Mardi Gras.

You can see the full list of scooter rules

