School starts Monday in Saraland, Satsuma, Escambia County, AL, and Clarke Counties

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A number of school districts begin classes today in our part of Southwest Alabama. Students in Escambia and Clarke Counties return to school today along with city schools in Saraland and Satsuma. These school districts are reopening in different ways to start the school year.

In Saraland, they approved a last-minute mask mandate from now through at least September 6th.

Satsuma City Schools will require masks indoors in class and at indoor school events

In Escambia County students with last names beginning with A through M will report to school. Tuesday it will be N through Z students. Then Wednesday everyone will be back. Masks are not mandated in schools in Escambia County Alabama but they strongly encourage it for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. Masks will be required for bus passengers.

In Clarke County, their recently released guidance says masks are required for students and staff inside buildings and buses. They expect students to return to in-person learning for the school year.