MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at the University of South Alabama said parking will not be an issue at Saturday’s Senior Bowl game being played at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

This is the second year the game is being played on USA’s campus, but the first year the game will be at full capacity.

In 2021, about 6,000 fans were allowed to attend because of COVID-19.

The stadium has 25,000 seats.

Joel Erdmann, the Athletic Director for the University of South Alabama, said the stadium is new and recently opened in 2020. With that in mind, he says it was built to accommodate all the attendees.

“The design of the stadium included a very deep dive into the logistics of traffic patterns and what traffic arteries we’d have available to come into campus and to leave campus. There are nine total and those traffic areas bleed onto significant streets, not into residential neighborhoods,” said Erdmann.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 21,000 tickets have been sold.

School officials encourage people not driving to use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft.

For those who plan to park, it is recommended to get there early.