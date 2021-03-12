Schillinger Road shut down for hours after car crashes into power pole

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both lanes of Schillinger Road near Target are being shut down for hours after a car crashed into a power pole Friday afternoon.  

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the single-vehicle crash damaged the power pole and left an active line in the roadway. Drivers in the area should find an alternate route and expect delays.

Capt. Rodney Greeley with Mobile Police said the driver was traveling north and had a medical emergency before the crash. The driver and the passenger are “faring well.” Watch the full update below.

