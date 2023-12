MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has announced that Scenic Drive will be closed starting Dec. 4.

A news release from the city said its Engineering Department will make drainage improvements on the road 1/3 of a mile northwest of Alba Club Road.

The road is expected to be closed for one to two weeks. The detour will be Alba Club Road to Club House Road.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: $5 million grant to expand oyster recycling program in Baldwin Co.