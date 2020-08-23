Save the Children movement march in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hashtag and movement that has exploded on social media came to life in downtown Mobile.

#Savethechildren was filled with advocates to end human trafficking and abuse of children. A group out of Mobile planned a march to join this movement. They began their marched down to Mardi Gras Park, holding signs and chanting about saving the children.

They had dozens of advocates against this modern slavery. This march was for Save the Children, which focuses on children that are being trafficked, but also those that are being abused and stripped of their childhood. Plenty of chats broke out during the march with sayings like “save the children”,”not for safe” and more.

We got the chance to speak with those who came today about why them came and felt awareness is important. Malinda Bodin a mother from Mobile said “Our children are being preyed upon and as parents it is our job to make sure that our children are protected and do what we have to do.” Melissa Fox, another mother said “I have three children of my own and if anything were to ever happen to them that would just be the most horrible thing and so I just feel like we need to raise awareness about this problem and help each other.”

Today wasn’t just happening here in Mobile, but over in Foley and in cities across the county.

