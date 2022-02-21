MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile will participate in Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday during the last weekend in February.

This will help Mobilians and Alabamians to prepare in advance for sever weather events and other emergencies. This event will begin Friday, Feb 25 at 12:01 a.m. and end Sunday, Feb 27 at 11:59 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Revenue allows the following items to be exempt from sales tax as long as no single item is over $60:

Batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt, and 9-volt

Cell phone batteries and chargers

Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio

Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, and emergency glow sticks

Tarpaulins

Plastic sheeting or drop cloths, along with other flexible, waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems like bungee cords, rope, and tie-down kits

Duct tape

Plywood, window film, or materials designed to protect windows

Non-electric food or water storage containers

Non-electric can opener

Artificial, blue, and reusable ice, as well as ice packs

Self-contained first aid kits

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors

Carbon monoxide detectors

Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers

Portable generators and power cords that can provide lights, communications, or preserve food during outages will also be included in the sales tax exemption as long as it doesn’t exceed $1000.