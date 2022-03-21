MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided new details about gun crimes Saturday. Two arrests were made in an early morning incident at a sports bar, while three shootings are still under investigation.

Phat Tuesday Sports Bar:

Mobile Police responded to the Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Rd. early Saturday morning in reference to a subject with a gun. Police located a male a female subject in a vehicle. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle and fled the scene, leading police on a brief chase. Terrance West, 48, and Alexis Williams, 32, were arrested.

Druid Dr. and Moffett Rd.:

Police responded to shots fired called at the McDonald’s on Druid Dr. and Moffett Road a few minutes after 5 p.m. Saturday. They found a vehicle in the parking lot with “multiple bullet holes.” Police also responded to a home on Druid Dr. with bullet holes. No one was injured at the residence. Police are still investigating.

Juvenile Shot near Oak Hill Court and Westmoreland Dr.

At about 10 p.m. on Saturday police responded to Mobile Infirmary where a 17-year-old had been brought with gunshot wounds. Police determined that the juvenile had been walking in the area of Oak Hill Court and Westmoreland Dr. “when he heard several gunshots being fired and realized he had been struck in the arm.” Police are still investigating.

Howells Ferry

Police responded to shots fired at 12:20 Saturday morning at Howells Ferry where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police are still investigating.