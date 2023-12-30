MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning, December 30 at De Kruif Court off of Summerville Street in Mobile. That’s near Tricentennial Park.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not yet been released. According to MPD, the person was found shot, inside a vehicle when they arrived. That person died on the scene.

Mobile Police cleared the area by 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning. A Mobile Police tow truck towed away a grey sedan. The vehicle had what appeared to be at least one bullet hole in the driver’s side door window.

The Incident is under investigation and at this time, very few details are available.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update it as more information becomes available.