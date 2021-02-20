Saturday marks 3 years since the death of MPD Officer Justin Billa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday, February 20th, 2021 marks three years since a Mobile Police Officer was killed in the line of duty. Officer Justin Billa was responding to a call on Avondale Court trying to apprehend a murder suspect. The suspect opened fire hitting Billa. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. He was survived by a wife and young son.

He was a two-year veteran of the Mobile Police Department. He was previously awarded as an officer of the month. In that award: “According to his commanding officer, Billa has great attention to detail skills and shows commitment daily to providing a professional level of law enforcement service to the city of Mobile.”

