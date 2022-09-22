SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced to two years in prison for “stealing money from her employer,” defrauding the business of more than $200K in money and personal items, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Angela Clifton, 43, plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud. Clifton was the chief financial officer for a manufacturing company in Satsuma where she had authorization to use “multiple corporate credit cards for legitimate business expenses, and she was also in charge of the company’s payroll and 401k plan.”

The company Clifton worked for “discovered that Clifton, then the company’s Controller, had made over $25,000 worth of Amazon purchases for personal using corporate credit cards.”

According to the release, none of the purchases were “legitimate business expenses.” Clifton paid some of the money back to the company following her resignation. Further investigation and an audit showed Clifton was also “fraudulently receiving 401K matches from the company when she [Clifton] was not contributing to her plan. Clifton was issuing to herself unauthorized paychecks and bonuses, according to the release.

Clifton “abused her role” as Controller and obtained over $200,000 in money and personal items between 2012 and 2018.

Clifton pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and “testified and contested the restitution amount claimed by the company,” at her sentencing. The current Director of Finance also testified as to the restitution amount.

According to the release, the company CEO told the Court that Clifton’s actions “not only damaged the company financially, but also severely damaged the culture of trust that once existed in his small business.”

Clifton will serve 24 months in federal prison. Following her release, Clifton will serve three years of supervised release. Clifton will also pay full restitution to the company.