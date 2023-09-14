SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department urges Satsuma residents to take precautions near standing water after a sanitary sewer overflow.

The overflow happened Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to a release from the health department. A control panel inside East High School’s lift station experienced electrical problems, which caused the pumps to incorrectly cycle, the Satsuma Water and Sewer Board reported.

A manhole overflowed on the 100 block of East Maple Avenue, according to the release, which said the overflow was absorbed by the ground and did not reach a body of water.

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, asks residents to take precautions near standing water.

Those who come into direct contact with untreated sewage should wash their hands and clothing thoroughly, he said.