Satsuma schools going virtual, staff out sick with COVID-19

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma schools will move to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to staffing shortages from COVID-19. Students are expected to return to in-person classes Monday, Jan. 24.  

Satsuma Students will learn at home using Schoology or Google Classroom. Students may also receive a paper packet depending on the child’s grade level and teacher preferences, according to a news release from Satsuma City Schools.  

Staff who have not contracted the virus will continue to work on campus, while those who have, will return to work after the seven-day period. Extra curricular activities will continue if staffing is available, according to the release. 

Satsuma Schools and facilities will also be deep-cleaned during the virtual learning week.

