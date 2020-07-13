Satsuma Police Officer who was put on leave is back to work

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma Police Officer who was put on Administrative leave on July 5th is back to work.

Officer Roberts was put on leave a little over a week ago after possible misconduct alleged in a Facebook post, that post has since been taken down. Officer Roberts was put on Administrative leave while an the department investigated the post and the incident.

Satsuma Police Chief, Clint Harrell, told us the investigation showed no misconduct and therefore no internal complaints were filed. Chief Harrell says the arrest that was laid out in the Facebook post was valid and there were no policy violations. Another note Chief Harrell mentioned, was that in the post the woman said she was not read her rights, but as the Chief explained this was not necessary for the arrest because there was no interrogation.

The Officer in question has previously worked as a school resource officer in Satsuma.

LATEST STORIES