Satsuma police officer put on administrative leave after possible misconduct

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — An officer with the Satsuma Police Department was put on administrative leave after the circulation of a Facebook post regarding his possible misconduct.

Satsuma Police Chief, Clint Harrell, confirms the officer was placed on administrative leave because of the post on social media. Chief Harrell identifies the officer accused as Officer Roberts, but he did not want to give the officer’s first name.

A woman posted to social media about an interaction between a Satsuma police officer, whom she called unprofessional.

Chief Harrell says they are asking for the public’s help investigating these claims. Chief Harrell said they are asking for witnesses, anyone with video of the incident, or any first-hand information to contact police.

Below is the full post regarding the complaint:

