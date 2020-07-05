Satsuma police officer put on administrative leave after possible misconduct

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — An officer with the Satsuma Police Department was put on administrative leave after the circulation of a Facebook post regarding his possible misconduct.

Satsuma Police Chief, Clint Harrell, confirms the officer was placed on administrative leave because of the post on social media. Chief Harrell identifies the officer accused as Officer Roberts, but he did not want to give the officer’s first name.

A woman posted to social media about an interaction between a Satsuma police officer, whom she called unprofessional.

Chief Harrell says they are asking for the public’s help investigating these claims. Chief Harrell said they are asking for witnesses, anyone with video of the incident, or any first-hand information to contact police.

Below is the full post regarding the complaint:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories