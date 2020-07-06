Satsuma Police officer accused of misconduct worked as school resource officer, lost home in 2018 fire

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The officer accused of misconduct in a weekend Facebook post is someone who is well known in the community. Two years ago, News 5 followed Officer Harvey Roberts as he worked as a school resource officer. In early 2018 he also lost his home in a fire.

Over the weekend Logan Carter wrote a long Facebook post claiming Officer Roberts was rude, confrontational and unprofessional when she was pulled over. The post prompted the department to put the officer on leave while an investigation is underway.

LATEST STORIES