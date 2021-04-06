Satsuma man’s probation revoked less than three months from federal release

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a Satsuma man’s probation has been revoked after he committed another domestic violence-related offense less than three months after he was released from federal custody.

A probation revocation hearing was held on Thursday, April 1, for Lance Lucas, who was found to be in violation of the terms and conditions of his probation by having an arrest for what the DA’s Office calls “another horrific domestic violence strangulation.”

In 2019, Lucas entered a blind plea to domestic violence strangulation for an incident that happened in 2016. Since then, he has been convicted federally for a domestic violence-related gun charge against another victim.

On March 4, 2021, Lucas was arrested for another domestic violence-related incident. This new offense was committed within three months of the defendant’s release from federal custody.

Following the hearing, Lucas’s probation was fully revoked on his state charges, and he was ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Lucas’s criminal record dates back to 2010 on the jail log, with him being booked on 11 domestic violence-related charges during that time span.