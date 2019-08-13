Satsuma High School to resume classes Wednesday after AC repairs

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma High School will be back to its regular schedule on Wednesday.

Classes were canceled Tuesday while workers repaired the cooling systems.

The Satsuma City School System made the announcement on Facebook:

We are pleased to report Satsuma High School will return to normal school operations tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

HVAC specialists were able to identify and repair primary and secondary issues that affected cooling and airflow at the high school. All cooling systems returned to normal at 1:30am this morning and have remained stable all day. We are thankful for the hard work and persistence with our HVAC partners, as well as our own staff, who stayed late into the morning hours until the system was repaired.

Again, we are pleased to report Satsuma High School will return to normal school operations tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Thanks,

Bart Reeves

Superintendent, Satsuma City Schools