Satsuma golf cart crash injures 9-year-old boy

Satsuma Police respond to overturned golf cart after new ordinance put in place

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma Police Department responded to a call about an overturned golf cart just two weeks after a new ordinance about off-road vehicles was put into place.

On Dec. 13, The City of Satsuma announced a new ordinance that prohibited the use of off-road vehicles on the public right-of-way. On Monday, Dec. 27, first responders were called to an overturned golf cart driven by a 9-year-old boy. The boy received minor injuries.

Due to this incident, the SPD is implementing a zero-tolerance policy regarding the new ordinance.

The ordinance includes the following information:

“The City of Satsuma has determined that the use of vehicles designed for off-the-road operation on public property within the City of Satsuma should be regulated because such activities present a safety hazard to both those operating the off-the-road vehicles and those operating lawful vehicles designed for on-the-road operation.”

“No person shall, at any time, use, operate or ride upon any vehicle only designed for off-the-road operation, including but not limited to All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV’s), Golf Carts, motorized dirt bikes, go-carts, on any public street, public property, and/or public right-of-way within the city limits of Satsuma.”

“It is unlawful for any parent, guardian, or other person present whose care a minor child is under to allow, authorize, or knowingly permit any such child or ward to violate this ordinance.”

“Any person found violating this ordinance shall be issued a municipal ticket for violation of the ordinance.”

If you have any questions regarding the ordinance, please contact the Satsuma Police Department.