Satsuma City Schools to provide free meals Thursday

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma City Schools announced that free meals are to provided on Thursday to all Satsuma students.

Read the full message below:



We are excited to announce that starting Thursday, September 10, 2020, we will provide free meals to all students in Satsuma City Schools. This means lunch at LES and SHS and breakfast at LES will be offered at no charge to all students. This program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and will expire on December 31, 2020. We will continue to participate in this program as long as funding is available. If any changes occur, they will be communicated swiftly to parents. The federal program rules require that each student get a complete meal to have the fee waived. Buying extras or a la carte items would result in a charge.

Again, beginning on Thursday, September 10, 2020, all students in Satsuma City Schools will receive free meals through December 31, 2020, or until federal funds for this program have been exhausted; whichever occurs first.

We hope that each student will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

Satsuma City Schools