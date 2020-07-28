Satsuma City Schools announced reopening plan and other changes

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma City Schools announced Tuesday its plan to reopen schools in the fall.

Dr. Bart Reeves said the school system originally presented a plan on July 16th. An hour later, Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order which forced school officials to make some changes to their plan.

The start of school will be pushed back to Monday, August 17th allowing teachers to get acclimated with the four systems that will be used to implement distance learning throughout the upcoming school year.

Parents will have the option to send their student(s) to school for traditional face-to-face learning or stay at home for digital learning.

Dr. Reeves also announced that every Wednesday during the first nine weeks will be a distance learning day for all students; which will allow them to properly clean the schools. Reeves said they will reevaluate this plan on the 7th weeks to see if there’s a need to suspend this plan or extend this plan.

At any given time, local and state leaders could decide to shut down schools. Reeves said they are well aware and will be prepared to adjust in the event that happens.

School officials are finalizing schedules for an A and B system allowing students to come on specified days to minimize COVID-19 exposure as much as possible.

Reeves said this plan is not set in stone, but are options for parents to get familiar with for the upcoming school year. Parents also have the opportunity to give input about this back to school plan through filling out a deceleration that is due by July 29th. Reeves encourages all parents to participate in this process.

