Satsuma City School System offer parents options for 2020-2021 school year

SATSUMA Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma City School System released its reopening plans and are giving parents two options.
Satsuma students and parents are able to either choose traditional in-person learning or the distance learning option for the upcoming school year.
TEACHING & LEARNING
Students will be given the option of choosing traditional or distance learning:
– Parents will be required to complete the attached declaration form by July 22, 2020.
– Assessments will be administered to both traditional and distance students to
address summer-slide and learning losses
TRADITIONAL LEARNING
– Instruction will be delivered face-to-face (at school) in a traditional setting
– The master schedule will be balanced and unused desks and furniture in classrooms
may be removed; social distancing will be maximized (to the extent practicable)
– Cleaning of classrooms and high-touch surfaces will be conducted daily
– Physical interaction through partner or group work will be limited
DISTANCE LEARNING
– Instruction will be delivered virtually (at home) through the Schoology Learning
Management System (LMS)
– Students in K-8 selecting distance learning (at home) will receive teacher developed
content supplemented by various curriculum providers such as SchoolsPLP, iReady (new),
and Nearpod/Flocabulary.
– Students in 9-12 selecting distance learning (at home) will receive either teacher developed
content or SchoolsPLP. This decision will be based on a variety of factors including the
number of students requesting Distance Learning (at-home) and grade level.
– Distance learning will be facilitated by certified SCS teachers
– A device may be provided to students in need
– Families will be provided a declaration form and a deadline to declare the distance
learning option; changes during the semester will not be allowed.
– Students registered and enrolled in the distance option will not be permitted to enter
the face-to-face setting until the 2nd semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Students who maintain their distance learning enrollment and begin the 2nd
semester as a distance learning student are required to complete the school year in
this manner.
The full reopening plan can be viewed here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kayaker records scary encounter with alligator
- Can COVID-19 cause male infertility?
- OCSO: Woman shot in parking lot, shooter with unknown motive on the run
- 2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
- Citronelle police seize dozens of possibly stolen guns