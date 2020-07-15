Satsuma City School System offer parents options for 2020-2021 school year

SATSUMA Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma City School System released its reopening plans and are giving parents two options.

Satsuma students and parents are able to either choose traditional in-person learning or the distance learning option for the upcoming school year.

TEACHING & LEARNING

Students will be given the option of choosing traditional or distance learning:

– Parents will be required to complete the attached declaration form by July 22, 2020.

– Assessments will be administered to both traditional and distance students to

address summer-slide and learning losses

TRADITIONAL LEARNING

– Instruction will be delivered face-to-face (at school) in a traditional setting

– The master schedule will be balanced and unused desks and furniture in classrooms

may be removed; social distancing will be maximized (to the extent practicable)

– Cleaning of classrooms and high-touch surfaces will be conducted daily

– Physical interaction through partner or group work will be limited

DISTANCE LEARNING

– Instruction will be delivered virtually (at home) through the Schoology Learning

Management System (LMS)

– Students in K-8 selecting distance learning (at home) will receive teacher developed

content supplemented by various curriculum providers such as SchoolsPLP, iReady (new),

and Nearpod/Flocabulary.

– Students in 9-12 selecting distance learning (at home) will receive either teacher developed

content or SchoolsPLP. This decision will be based on a variety of factors including the

number of students requesting Distance Learning (at-home) and grade level.

– Distance learning will be facilitated by certified SCS teachers

– A device may be provided to students in need

– Families will be provided a declaration form and a deadline to declare the distance

learning option; changes during the semester will not be allowed.

– Students registered and enrolled in the distance option will not be permitted to enter

the face-to-face setting until the 2nd semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students who maintain their distance learning enrollment and begin the 2nd

semester as a distance learning student are required to complete the school year in

this manner.

The full reopening plan can be viewed here.

