SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma City School students return to the classroom Monday morning. But not all of their students are returning right away.

Kindergarten students will not be returning to school Wednesday, their first day back will be next Thursday. That’s because two kindergarten teachers tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago. The school system says both teachers tested positive within 24 hours. They did contact tracing and determined the other kindergarten teachers had been exposed and are quarantined.

For the students who will be in the classroom, masks are required for second graders and up, and are to be worn in areas where social distancing can’t be maintained.

If your child has symptoms, the school system says to keep them at home and notify the school so they can do contact tracing.

The school system is is discouraging bus transportation, but they are sanitizing the buses daily with a fogging system.

Full-time distance learning students should not expect to interact with their teachers until Wednesday.

You can read more about their plans here.

