SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The once 40 acre sportsplex center coming to Saraland has grown in size and price. This project is now a $70 million project and will go across 100 acres of land.

This project has been under the works for over a year. However, as the project is growing, it is falling behind schedule. Originally, the Saraland City Council planned to have an official groundbreaking in June.

“We are a little bit behind,” Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein said. “But today was a very important step to moving forward.”

In a special meeting Thursday, Saraland City Council narrowed down contractor options to three potential bidders. They plan to have a final decision in the next 30 days.

“We’re hoping in the next six to eight weeks we will have our formal groundbreaking,” Rubenstein said.

The multi-million-dollar sports center will be built off Celeste Road in Saraland near the fire station.

Saraland Parks and Recreation Director Ashley Nicole Flowers said this location will be the perfect location for the facility and show the natural beauty of Saraland.

“Our views are going to be amazing,” Flowers said.

Saraland City Council has also partnered with KemperSports to provide consulting services for budgeting and overall branding.

KemperSports is based out of Illinois, but Steve Goris said he hopes to bring the uniqueness of Saraland into the facility.

“I know since the first time we stepped into the city we felt the warmth and if we can reflect that in the complex and have that personality come out and have people want to return over and over again, I think that just meshes well with the culture and the city.”

Sporting fields are expected to be finished by the fall 2024, and the overall construction of the complex should be completed by 2025.