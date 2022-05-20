SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A local youth baseball commissioner is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the league.

Jacob Gunter, 36, was arrested Wednesday, May 18, on a theft charge as well as four counts of credit card fraud.

Court documents filed in the case list Saraland Youth Baseball as the victim of more than $21,000 in stolen funds.

As of Friday, May 20, Gunter was still listed on the league’s website as the league’s commissioner.

WKRG News 5 called the contact number listed on the league’s website, but no one answered. We left a voicemail and also sent an email to the address listed on the page. This article will be updated if we get a response from the league.

According to the court documents, the theft occurred between July 2019 and April 2022. We’ve reached out to the Saraland Police Department to learn more about the accusations.