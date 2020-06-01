SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Walmart has closed early on Sunday and will not open until 7 a.m. Monday.
The announcement was made on Facebook:
Many are tying this to a recent threat made on social media, regarding potential riots that may erupt.
WARNING: The following tweet contains heavy profanity.
The person behind the tweet later said this was a joke, but some are still worried this may come into fruition.
However, Walmart has not confirmed this to be the reason behind them closing.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Crowd counts out seconds Floyd was pinned under officer’s knee at Cathedral Square vigil
- Saraland Walmart closes early, possible threat of riots on social media
- Mobile Co. deputies report son shot father on Old Pascagoula Road
- Dry Monday, eye on tropics
- Nick Saban releases statement on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey