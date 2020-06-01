Saraland Walmart closes early, possible threat of riots on social media

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Walmart has closed early on Sunday and will not open until 7 a.m. Monday.

The announcement was made on Facebook:

Many are tying this to a recent threat made on social media, regarding potential riots that may erupt.

WARNING: The following tweet contains heavy profanity.

The person behind the tweet later said this was a joke, but some are still worried this may come into fruition.

However, Walmart has not confirmed this to be the reason behind them closing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories