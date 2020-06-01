Saraland Walmart closes early, possible threat of riots on social media

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Walmart has closed early on Sunday and will not open until 7 a.m. Monday.

The announcement was made on Facebook:

Many are tying this to a recent threat made on social media, regarding potential riots that may erupt.

WARNING: The following tweet contains heavy profanity.

We hitting ghetto Walmart at 12, pass the word … share my shit and say anything negative YO SPOT NEXT BITCH! Let’s go Mobile — C&R Boone (@BOONETMV) May 30, 2020

The person behind the tweet later said this was a joke, but some are still worried this may come into fruition.

However, Walmart has not confirmed this to be the reason behind them closing.

