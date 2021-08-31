Saraland tornado causes significant damage to Goodwill Gulf Coast store

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather was bad news for Goodwill in Saraland. The Saraland tornado ripped the roof off of their donation store Monday. Inside, the water washed out ceiling tiles and flooded parts of the building.

The store was already closed ahead of the storm. Nobody was there yesterday and no one was hurt.

It’s not clear how long it will take before the building can be repaired. It could be closed for a month or more.

The Goodwill store sits next to the Barnyard Buffett. The restaurant was also damaged but open for business Tuesday. On the other side of Goodwill sits the Plantation Motel. That establishment had some of the heaviest damage in Saraland.

