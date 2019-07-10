Saraland preparing for tropical system

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Saraland is preparing for whatever weather maker comes its way.

“We’ve been watching this storm very closely,” said Dr. Howard Rubenstein, the mayor of Saraland.

Bayou Sara is prone to flooding during heavy rainfall, and the city of Saraland says they’re preparing for any scenario as the storm moves closer to the Gulf Coast.

“Last minute checks, making sure that our drainage ways are clear,” said Dr. Rubenstein.

In the past, homes and businesses near Bayou Sara have flooded during rainstorms. “We’ve done some work on our drainage system and we’re continuing to do more, to try and improve it. But, any time you get a large rain event, it causes apprehension,” said Dr. Rubenstein.

The city is working to make sure they’re prepared for whatever comes this way.

“We’ll be ready no matter which way the storm goes,” said Dr. Rubenstein.

As a precaution, the city of Saraland will be offering sandbags to all residents Thursday morning.

You can pick up a sandbag at the public works department on Station Street starting at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Residents must provide an ID, sandbags will be offered until 12 p.m. Thursday. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per resident.

The city is also monitoring the weather conditions to determine whether or not to open the safe room.