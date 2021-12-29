Saraland to build new sports complex in 2022

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Saraland purchased a property that will be used to build Saraland’s new sports complex.

According to the City of Saraland, they are under contract to buy 90 acres behind Fire Station 3 on Celeste Road. The city already owns 20 acres of land in the area and plans to combine the 20 acres with the 90 acres to have a total of 110 acres for the facility.

The City of Saraland has over 1,400 kids that play sports each year, so the city is excited to build a new up-to-date complex, according to city officials.

The city says the project is still in the initial phases and that the design and planning will begin soon.