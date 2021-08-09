Saraland schools start 2021 school year like 2020, with masks

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland’s first day of school in 2021 begins as it did last year, with kids in masks.

“I don’t think there’s another system in the state that has prepared as much as we have, academically, socially and healthwise we are ready for our students and they’re going to have a great school year,” said Saraland Early Education Center Principal Dr. Kimberly Williams. Saraland is one of a number of school systems in the area that are requiring masks. Their mandate is in place until Labor day but it could be extended beyond that.

“This was something we needed to do to protect our students we make no apologies, we’ll do whatever we can to try to keep our kids in a face-to-face environment,” said Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner. “There’s no substitute for the heartbeat of a loving teacher, nurturing them, our teachers do a lot more than teach math, science, social studies, etc.” The reaction from parents I spoke with seems generally supportive of the mandate. People aren’t necessarily thrilled to wear a mask but some parents say it’s the right thing to do.

“I mean it’s not really what everyone wants to do we’re doing what we have to do to keep our kids safe I’m all for doing what we have to do to keep kids safe,” said parent Rebecca Sullivan. Some parents welcomed it.

“I’m fine with the mandate I feel that it protects us especially with this latest variant that’s attacking the pediatric ward a little more I feel like it’s important,” said parent Vincent Walker.